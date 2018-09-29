Ford Mustang “Bullitt” Launch Date and Price Revealed

The much anticipated Ford Mustang “Bullitt” is expected to make its Australian debut at the 2018 Motorclassica scheduled for October 2018 in Melbourne. Specifically, the Motorclassica will be hosted at the Royal Exhibition Centre in Carlton from 12-14 October.

The Australian allocation for sale is 700 cars which will maintain enough exclusivity to keep these cars collectible into the future.

Of course we know, that the Ford Mustang Bullitt is being built to commemorate and celebrate the 1968 fastback mustang featured in the 1968 movie “Bullitt” starring Steve McQueen.

The characteristic green paint and simple styling will be there in the new model as it was in the ’68 classic, as is the white cue-ball shifter knob. Other interior styling includes Bullitt scuff panels, green stitched dash, door trims and of course modern automotive advances to give it more power and performance capabilities than Steve McQueen and Ford could ever have hoped for in 1968.

In fact, it is true to say that the Mustang Bullitt will be the most powerful Mustang that has ever be sold through Ford Australia. With the standard 5.0-litre V8 borrowing parts from it’s American Ford sibling, the Shelby Mustang GT350, it is expected to make 345kW and 556Nm. This is more power than the current Mustang GT of 339kW but the same torque.

All 700 cars will be built as manual only in keeping with the configuration of the classic car of the film.

The Mustang Bullitt will also offer the modern technology of Ford’s Sync3 infotainment and phone integration, plus built in sat-nav, and the MagneRide dampers for better handling.

“We’re so pleased that enthusiasts will be able to see Mustang BULLITT in the metal for the very first time at Motorclassica,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia. “The Ford Mustang has become one of the most collectable models in the car enthusiast’s canon and its longevity is testament to its enduring ‘cool factor’,” said Paul Mathers from Motorclassica. “Unsurprisingly, Mustang enthusiasts and Motorclassica have enjoyed a close relationship over the past nine years, which is why we are so incredibly proud to be chosen by Ford to host the Australian launch of the new Mustang BULLITT, a car that is destined to become a much desired collectable classic in the years to come.”

In Australia, the car will be priced at $73,688 plus on road costs which represents excellent value considering the Mustang GT currently lists from $65,990 plus on road costs.

This also means that the Ford Mustang Bullitt will remain considerably cheaper than it’s closest rival, the Chevrolet SS Camaro – which needs to be converted to Right Hand Drive by HSV and complied for Australia.