Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

and her charity here;

– Appearing in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

Model

Viviana Soldano

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

Italy

________________

Career Highlight

Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70, 73 & 77 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website

________________

If you were a car

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

________________

Favourite Car

I have two favourites, the my Bentley Continental GT and the gorgeous Porsche I received last Xmas!

________________

Romance

like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

________________

Likes

Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!

________________

DisLikes

Animal Cruelty!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs

________________

Appears in

Edition 62, 66, 70, 73 & 77 Cover Girl

_________________