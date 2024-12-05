Morizo: “You are all awesome!” Team Toyota’s Challenge Pays Off at Rally Japan

The third year of Rally Japan, based in Aichi and Gifu, was held for four days from November 21 to 24.

In October, Morizo said, “Let’s have a car lovers’ alliance” during the collaboration event in Korea, Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival. In the battle for the Manufacturer’s title, Hyundai was leading, and Toyota started the rally looking to close that 15-point lead.

Rally driver Takamoto Katsuta commented, “The season didn’t go as I would have liked, so that was hard,” but he still had crows of fans who came to cheer him on. He also declared with a smile, “To set us up for next year and the year after that, I need to drive well and bring home some good results. I want to put on my best performance.”

This time, 8 GR Yaris Rally2 cars were in the race, a car that Toyota Times News previously covered. All the teams around the world are sharing information about any car trouble they have that wasn’t identified during road tests on Japanese roads, which is then shared in the ongoing journey of making ever-better cars. When Chief Engineer of the GR Yaris, Naohiko Saito, smiled and said, “I’m really happy. There’s nothing better,” Yuta Tomikawa countered with, “Thanks to the world for breaking it, right?”

On the final day, Toyota had closed the gap between themselves and the top team, and a comeback victory was suddenly in the cards. Morizo gave a passionate pep talk to the team.

“Here is the last race of the season. (…) We came here to win. I know you guys know what you’re doing, and I’m confident in you. (…) Good luck, everybody, and enjoy.”

After the final race, Morizo exclaimed with a smile, “They’re awesome! You’re all awesome!” Join in watching Team Toyota’s journey to their comeback victory.