Just ahead of the launch of the Red Bull RD19 F1 car, Daniel Ricciardo has made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

This may be in line with Ricciardo’s new role with Test and Commercial responsibilities, or he may just be having some PR fun.

The other big Red Bull news is of course the partnership with Ford for the 2026 F1 season.

Ricciardo didn’t comment on either of these, but he had a fun interview discussing mainly the Drive to Survive series and what it takes to be an F1 Driver.