Pic of the Day; Evelyn Blue Features in Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

Follow Eve at her Socials;

See more of Eve in Edition 115

– Appearing in Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

________________

Model

Evelyn Blue

________________

StarSign

Capricorn

________________

Country of Origin

Spain

________________

Career Highlight

My forums of AI Models Alliance and AI Cosplayers Alliance. And of course this publication.

________________

Favorite Car

Mercedes Benz – SLS AMG

________________

Best travel location

The Icy Landscapes of Iceland !

________________

Romance

Attraction goes beyond just looks and extends to confidence, intelligence, and a great sense of humor!

________________

Likes

Modelling, Music

________________

Dislikes

Dishonesty!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To grow my brand, expand my influence, continue to create meaningful and inspiring content.

________________

Appears in

Feature model, Edition 115

_________________