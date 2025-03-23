TGR Launches Partially Upgraded Supra RZ Grade and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” in Japan

- The partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade has gone on sale as of today, March 21. The lottery for the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” has also begun today, with 150 units in Japan.
- The Supra RZ Grade has been partially upgraded to deliver a more integrated driving experience for unrestrained driving joy not only on city streets but also on winding roads and circuits. It features improved braking performance for safety and security, an increased-rigidity body, suspension, and chassis, optimized tuning, and enhanced aerodynamic performance.
- TGR has created the special-edition “A90 Final Edition” as the current Supra model’s culmination, with increased engine output and torque, to express gratitude to Supra fans around the world for their patronage. This special-edition Supra boasts numerous upgraded driving-related elements, such as strengthened brakes and body rigidity, and a KW suspension system, with such systems being a racing car favorite, and the use of high-grip tires. The result is an ultimate high-performance, high-spec model that has been optimally tuned in sync with the Supra’s natural evolution.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has launched a partially upgraded model of the Supra RZ Grade today, March 21, at Toyota dealerships across Japan. In addition, the lottery for the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” has begun today at GR Garage locations across Japan, with 150 units in Japan. The entry period will run from today to April 13, with winners being announced on May 9.
In 2019, driven by the strong desire of Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, the Supra stormed back after a 17-year absence. Said Chairman Toyoda upon its release: “Back in the day, I spent countless hours driving an old Supra at Nürburgring to become a master driver. Supra is like an old friend that holds a special place in my heart. While other manufacturers were putting their beautiful new prototypes which they were going to introduce through the paces, I was driving an old Supra that was no longer in production. So even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it happen. The new GR Supra was born through testing at Nürburgring, and I can honestly say that it is a car that is fun to drive and better than ever.”
The current Supra has continued to evolve since its launch, with partially upgraded models released in 2020 and 2022. Now, TGR is launching a partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade that delivers a more integrated driving experience. In addition, to express its gratitude to Supra fans around the world for their patronage, TGR is also launching the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition,” an ultimate high-performance, high-spec model, as the current Supra model’s culmination.
TGR Launches Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”
The partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade and the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” will be on display at the 2025 AUTOBACS SUPER GT Round 1 to be held at Okayama International Circuit on April 12 and 13, 2025.
Vehicle outline (partial changes*1 from the world premiere [November 2024])
Partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade
|Purpose
|Improvement
|Details
|Improved safety and security performance
|Braking performance
|Increased-diameter 18-inch Brembo brakes have been used for front brakes
|Improved integrated driving experience
|Body / chassis rigidity
|Rear underfloor brace structure has been strengthened
|Rear subframe has been changed to strengthened rubber mounts
|Strengthened rubber bushings have been used for front control arms
|The front and rear stabilizers use brackets made of reinforced aluminum
|Suspension settings
|Camber angle of front and rear wheels has been changed
|Characteristics of the electronically controlled dampers have been changed
|Front stabilizer has been strengthened
|Aerodynamic performance
|Front wheel arch flaps have been added
|Front tire spats have been raised
|Ducktail carbon-fiber rear spoiler has been added
|Active differential
|In line with a new chassis setting, active differential control has been optimized
|EPS control
|In line with a new chassis setting, EPS*2 control has been optimized
|More sporty design
|Interior
|The driver’s seat is upholstered in “GR”-embroidered Alcantara®*3 and genuine leather
|Red ring and red stitching have been used for the shift knob (in 6-speed manual)
|Red seatbelts have been used
|Wheels
|Matte black wheels have been used
Special-edition model Supra “A90 Final Edition”
|Purpose
|Improvement
|Details
|Improved safety and security performance
|Braking performance
|Increased-diameter 19-inch Brembo brakes have been used for front brakes
|Brake pads with high μ (coefficient of friction) have been used for front brakes
|Drilled floating discs have been used in both the front and rear
|Stainless steel mesh brake hoses have been used
|Pursuit of an untamed driving experience
|Acceleration performance, response, sound
|Increased engine output: From 285 kW (387 PS) to 324 kW (441 PS)*1
|Increased engine torque: From 500 N･m (51.0 kgf/m) to 571 N･m (58.2 kgf/m)*1
|Improved intake system: Resonator has been eliminated; intake pipe routing has been optimized
|Improved exhaust system: Low-back-pressure catalyst and Akrapovič titanium muffler have been used
|Cooling performance
|Radiator cooling fan has been strengthened
|Sub-radiator has been added
|Differential gear cover cooling fins have been enlarged
|Carbon-fiber hood duct with a removable inner duct has been added
|Improved integrated driving experience
|Body / chassis rigidity
|Front cowl brace has been strengthened
|Front underfloor brace has been added
|Strengthened luggage crossbar has been added
|Rear underfloor brace structure has been strengthened
|Rear subframe has been mounted with rigid aluminum mount
|Rubber bushings for front lower arms have been strengthened
|Pillow ball joints have been used on front control arms
|The front and rear stabilizers use brackets made of reinforced aluminum
|Rear stabilizer links have been strengthened
|Tire grip performance
|Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-grip tires that are 10 mm wider have been used
Front: 265/35ZR19
Rear: 285/30ZR20
|Special forged aluminum wheels have been used for the front (19 inch) and rear (20 inch)
|Suspension settings
|Camber angle of front and rear wheels has been changed
|Dampening-adjustable KW suspension has been used
|Front and rear stabilizers have been strengthened
|Aerodynamic performance
|Carbon-fiber front spoiler has been added
|Carbon-fiber front canards have been added
|Front center flap has been added
|Swan-neck carbon-fiber rear wing has been added
|Active differential
|In line with a new chassis setting, active differential control has been optimized
|EPS control
|In line with a new chassis setting, EPS control has been optimized
|Operability
|“RECARO Podium CF” carbon-fiber full-bucket seats with Alcantara®-covered seat pads have been used
|The steering wheel, door trim, center console kneepad, center armrest, shift knob boot, and the center portion of the instrument panel are covered in Alcantara®
|More sporty design
|Interior
|Red seatbelts, exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plates, and exclusive instrument panel carbon-fiber ornaments have been used
Manufacturer’s suggested retail prices
|Partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade
|6-speed manual
|8,000,000
|8-speed automatic
|8,000,000
|Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”
|6-speed manual
|15,000,000
Main specifications
Main specifications of partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade and special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”
|Partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade
|Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”*4
|Length
|[mm]
|4,380
|4,380
|Width
|[mm]
|1,865
|1,865
|Height
|[mm]
|1,295
|1,275
|Wheelbase
|[mm]
|2,470
|2,470
|Track (front / rear)
|[mm]
|1,595 / 1,590
|1,595 / 1,585
|Occupancy
|2
|2
|Weight
|[kg]
|1,520 (6-speed manual)
1,530 (8-speed automatic)
|1,530
|Engine
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Inline 6-cylinder
|Type
|B58B30O1
|B58B30O1
|Bore x stroke
|[mm]
|82.0 x 94.6
|82.0 x 94.6
|Displacement
|[liters]
|2.997
|2.997
|Max. output
|[kW (PS)/rpm]
|285 (387)/5,800
|324 (441)/6,000
|Max. torque
|[N･m (kgf･m)/rpm]
|500 (51.0)/1,800-5,000
|571 (58.2)/4,500
|Fuel consumption rate (WLTC mode)
|[km/L]
|11.1 (6-speed manual)
12.2 (8-speed automatic)
|–
|Transmission
|6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|Driveline
|Rear-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Differentials
|Front
|–
|–
|Rear
|Active differential
|Active differential
|Suspension
|Front
|MacPherson strut
|MacPherson strut
|Rear
|Multilink
|Multilink
|Brakes
|Front
|Brembo 18-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 374 mm-diameter disc
|Brembo 19-inch, aluminum opposed 4-pot calipers and 395 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Rear
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter disc
|Floating caliper and 345 mm-diameter drilled floating disc
|Wheels
|19-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Front: 19-inch forged aluminum wheels
Rear: 20-inch forged aluminum wheels
|Tires (front / rear)
|255/35ZR19 / 275/35ZR19
MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT
|265/35Z1R19 / 285/30ZR20
MICHELIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2
|Fuel tank capacity
|[liters]
|52
|52
|*1
|The maximum output and maximum torque of the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” have been changed since the world premiere as follows:
|*2
|Electric Power Steering
|*3
|Alcantara® is a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A.
|*4
|On-site registration is required for the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition.” The figures for each specification are manufacturer’s design values and are for reference only. The actual measured values of the vehicle will be applied at the time of registration.
