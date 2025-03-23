TGR Launches Partially Upgraded Supra RZ Grade and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” in Japan

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has launched a partially upgraded model of the Supra RZ Grade today, March 21, at Toyota dealerships across Japan. In addition, the lottery for the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” has begun today at GR Garage locations across Japan, with 150 units in Japan. The entry period will run from today to April 13, with winners being announced on May 9.

In 2019, driven by the strong desire of Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, the Supra stormed back after a 17-year absence. Said Chairman Toyoda upon its release: “Back in the day, I spent countless hours driving an old Supra at Nürburgring to become a master driver. Supra is like an old friend that holds a special place in my heart. While other manufacturers were putting their beautiful new prototypes which they were going to introduce through the paces, I was driving an old Supra that was no longer in production. So even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it happen. The new GR Supra was born through testing at Nürburgring, and I can honestly say that it is a car that is fun to drive and better than ever.”

The current Supra has continued to evolve since its launch, with partially upgraded models released in 2020 and 2022. Now, TGR is launching a partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade that delivers a more integrated driving experience. In addition, to express its gratitude to Supra fans around the world for their patronage, TGR is also launching the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition,” an ultimate high-performance, high-spec model, as the current Supra model’s culmination.

Please refer to the following press release for vehicle details.

TGR Launches Partially Upgraded Supra (3.0-liter) and Special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition”

https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/41894560.html

The partially upgraded Supra RZ Grade and the special-edition Supra “A90 Final Edition” will be on display at the 2025 AUTOBACS SUPER GT Round 1 to be held at Okayama International Circuit on April 12 and 13, 2025.