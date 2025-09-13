GR Yaris “Aero performance package” Set for Japan Launch

Equipment

The “Aero performance package” maximizes aerodynamic performance enhancement through the combined installation of a total of six items, all of which have been uncompromisingly fine-tuned, resulting in further improving the cooling and aerodynamic performance of the GR Yaris. Competing in the Super Taikyu Series and Japanese Rally Championship enabled the identification and addressing of issues one by one in a shared pursuit of the ideal with professional race drivers. The package will be available on the RZ “High performance” and RC trim levels of the GR Yaris.