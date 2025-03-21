Safari Rally Kenya: Day 1 Another African adventure underway for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team started its 100th FIA World Rally Championship event with a stage win in Nairobi as Safari Rally Kenya got underway.

This year’s event is the longest since it returned to the WRC schedule in 2021, with a total of 383.1 competitive kilometres including many new sections of road, and conditions are expected to be even tougher than in previous editions.



Following two days of reconnaissance, shakedown took place on Wednesday morning at Sleeping Warrior, providing a useful chance to check the cars’ systems and setups given that pre-event testing is not permitted outside of Europe. Kalle Rovanperä posted the fastest time.

Crews then moved to Nairobi for the start ceremony in the centre of the capital city on Thursday morning, followed by the spectacular side-by-side super special stage at nearby Kasarani. Championship leader Elfyn Evans went quickest to claim the early lead, 1.5 seconds faster than Rovanperä and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

Then came an all-new challenge in the form of the Mzabibu stage on more traditional Kenyan tracks near the service park in Naivasha. This 8.27km test provided a considerable shake-up in the order, with Takamoto Katsuta going second quickest and moving into the same position overall, 2.4s behind new leader Ott Tänak (Hyundai). Rovanperä and Evans are fourth and fifth overall, with Sami Pajari seventh on his Safari debut.

Quotes:

Juha Kankkunen (Deputy Team Principal)

“It is great to be back in Kenya for the Safari Rally. It’s something special for me to be here 40 years since my first win. Back then it was a big surprise for me to come here for the first time and win, but anything is always possible on this rally because there are so many things that can change depending on the conditions. All is good so far, with just two short stages complete and all our cars back in good condition. Tomorrow will be a much longer and tougher day and that will tell us a lot more. The first stage in particular looks quite tough, but everything is well prepared and we’re ready to do our best.” Elfyn Evans (Driver car 33)

“The opening super special stage in Nairobi is a nice stage and we had a good, clean run through there. The second stage was tricky with the grip levels as the grass was damp and quite slippery in places. It was difficult to judge and not the best one for us, but overall it’s been an OK start. This is probably going to be the most challenging Safari we’ve seen to date. The weather could be a lottery like always, and the technicality and roughness of the stages also seems pretty severe this time, but we just have to try to make the best of it.” Kalle Rovanperä (Driver car 69)

“This is always a special rally for us and we hope to keep that up on the 100th event for the team. Today we had no big trouble and pretty good pace, and we’re in a good position to start the real challenge tomorrow, when it will be a lot more about surviving the conditions. Already in the second stage we saw some very changeable conditions and I think we’re going to see a lot of that during the weekend. The best plan is to try to be fast and also consistent and hopefully avoid trouble.” Takamoto Katsuta (Driver car 18)

“I’m very happy to be back in Kenya. It’s going to be a big challenge, more than in previous years, but I try to do my best. The second stage was already quite challenging after the rain; it was hard to judge which corners were slippery and I went quite wide at one point, but I’m still here. We could have this situation in many stages during the weekend, so it was a good reminder of what can happen. Tomorrow with some proper stages I’m sure we will see a lot of drama, but I feel comfortable with the car and just need to stay calm and be patient.” Sami Pajari (Driver car 5)

“It’s good to start my first Safari Rally and it has already been quite interesting. Even in the first corner of the first stage, I had a stone come up from the other car and hit the windscreen, which was disturbing a little bit, and in the second one we saw some wildlife. There will be conditions that I haven’t faced ever before on any rally, but it’s all about the learning. Tomorrow will be a long day and I’ll just try to have a clean drive without mistakes.”

End of day one (Thursday):

1 Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) 9m52.3s

2 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (Toyota GR YARIS Rally1) +2.4s

3 Grégoire Munster/Louis Louka (Ford Puma Rally1) +2.6s

4 Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen (Toyota GR YARIS Rally1) +3.0s

5 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (Toyota GR YARIS Rally1) +4.5s

6 Josh McErlean/Eoin Treacy (Ford Puma Rally1) +8.8s

7 Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (Toyota GR YARIS Rally1) +9.8s

8 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +19.7s

9 Kajetan Kajetanowicz/Maciej Szczepaniak (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) +22.7s

10 Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) +24.0s

(Results as of 18:00 on Thursday, for the latest results please visit www.wrc.com)

What’s next?

Friday features two loops of four stages separated by service in Naivasha, beginning with another new test, Camp Moran, which is the longest of the rally at 31.4 kilometres and features some sections used previously in the Sleeping Warrior stage. The remaining three stages are more familiar ones around Lake Naivasha: Loldia, Kengen Geothermal and Kedong.