TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents its 2025 motorsport team setups in Japan

<Participatory Motorsport>

We will collaborate with circuits and local governments nationwide to provide opportunities to enjoy the true appeal of cars, regarding topics such as controlling cars and enjoying driving. We will also implement support for those who aim to take on the challenge of participatory motorsport, prioritizing the safety of all participants.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR86/BRZ Cup

The TGR GR86/BRZ Cup is a one-make race using the GR86/SUBARU BRZ (model: ZN8/ZD8). The participating vehicles are the GR86 Cup Car Basic and SUBARU BRZ Cup Car Basic, which can be purchased at Toyota and Subaru dealerships nationwide. Expect exciting competition with minimal performance differences typical of one-make races. The 2025 series is scheduled to take place at seven major circuits across the country, with seven events.

Detailed URL: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR86/BRZ Cup

Event Date Location 1st Event April 6 (Sun) Autopolis 2nd Event May 24 (Sat) – 25 (Sun) Mobility Resort Motegi 3rd Event June 14 (Sat) – 15 (Sun) Sportsland SUGO 4th Event July 12 (Sat) – 13 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway 5th Event September 6 (Sat) – 7 (Sun) Fuji Speedway 6th Event October 4 (Sat) – 5 (Sun) Suzuka Circuit 7th Event November 29 (Sat) – 30 (Sun) Okayama International Circuit

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Yaris Cup

The TGR Yaris Cup’s participating vehicle is the Yaris Cup Car, based on the 1.5-liter engine Yaris, available in both manual and CVT configurations. In 2025, we will hold events divided into five series nationwide, allowing participants to choose a series based on their location and providing a robust support system for those new to motorsports.

Detailed URL: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Yaris Cup

Series Round Date Location Hokkaido 1st June 8 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway 2nd July 13 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway 3rd October 19 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway Tohoku 1st June 14-15 (Sat-Sun) Sportsland SUGO 2nd, 3rd October 25-26 (Sat-Sun) Sportsland SUGO Kanto 1st May 24 (Sat) Mobility Resort Motegi 2nd August 31 (Sun) Mobility Resort Motegi 3rd November 15-16 (Sat-Sun) Fuji Speedway Kansai 1st May 10-11 (Sat-Sun) Suzuka Circuit 2nd September 28 (Sun) Okayama International Circuit 3rd November 30 (Sun) Okayama International Circuit Kyushu 1st April 6 (Sun) Autopolis 2nd July 26 (Sat) Autopolis 3rd November 9 (Sun) Autopolis Special Event December 20 (Sat) Fuji Speedway

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge

The TGR Rally Challenge is an entry-level rally designed with a beginner-friendly course, making it safe and easy to enter. With a B-class license in Japan, participants can compete in GR Yaris and GR86 and hybrid vehicles and AT cars like Yaris and Aqua, making it attractive for beginners and women. In 2025, we plan to hold 12 events nationwide, enhancing support systems to ensure that those new to motorsports can participate with confidence.

Detailed URL: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge