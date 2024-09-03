2017 Chevrolet SS | Holden Commodore | Pennzoil x Hennessey | Long May We Drive

Get ready for an inside look at Cole Hennessey’s daily driver—his modified 2017 Chevrolet SS!

In Australia, this is – or was – of course the Holden Commodore which was the arch rival to the Ford Falcon and for a short while the Mustang when the Falcon was killed off by Ford HQ.

In this video, Cole shares why he’s so passionate about the SS and how his dad’s history with the model influenced his decision to own one.

He talks about:

Why the SS is his ultimate daily driver

The personal connection he feels to the SS through his dad’s legacy ️

The unique modifications that make his SS stand out

What makes this car a perfect blend of performance and practicality for everyday use

Join Cole as he dives into the story behind this special car and why it holds such a significant place in his life. From its powerful performance to its everyday usability, discover why the Chevrolet SS is more than just a car—it’s a piece of Hennessey history.

