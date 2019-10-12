Pic of the Day; ElleAnna Nicole Features in Edtion 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

See more of ElleAnna in Edition 83

Model

ElleAnna Nicole

StarSign

Scorpio

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Being published in Playboy Czech Edition and being Miss May 2018.

Favourite Dress Code

I absolutely love lingerie. If it were up to me, that’s all I would wear or nothing at all 😉

Favourite Car

Old fashioned Mustang!

Romance

I like confidence. The best sex advice I can give for men and women, if to be confident in yourself first!

Likes

Playboy

DisLikes

Spiders!

Greatest Ambition

To grow my modelling profile and to continue to work with Playboy

Appears in

Edition 83 FeatureGirl

