Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

– Appearing in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition
CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Viviana Soldano ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 83
Visit Viviana here;
www.vivianasoldano.com
and her charity here;
Model
Viviana Soldano
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Internationally published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79 & 83 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website
If you were a car
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
Favourite Car
I have two favourites, my Bentley Continental GT and a gorgeous Porsche I received as a Xmas gift!
Romance
I like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
Likes
Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!
DisLikes
Animal Cruelty!
Greatest Ambition
To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs
Appears in
Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79, 83 Cover Girl
