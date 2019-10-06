Pic of the Day; Hally Madiison Features in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

Appearing in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

FeatureGirl
– Halley Madiison –
Halley Madiison ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 83


See more of Halley in Edition 83

Visit Halley on PlayboyPlus here;


Model
Halley Madiison
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Shooting with Cassandra Keyes and being published in Playboy.
Favourite Modelling
I enjoy swimsuit but my Playboy nudes are my favorite of all 😉
Favourite Car
Sporty Red Ferrari!
Romance
I like guys with a sense of humour and confidence. Not too cocky, but confidence and humour are sexy.
Likes
Playboy
DisLikes
Cold Weather!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling, acting and being a hair stylist, whilst also doing more work with Playboy

Appears in
Edition 83 FeatureGirl
