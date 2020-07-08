Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 88 – The Northern Hemisphere Edition

08/07/2020

 

Appearing in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Viviana Soldano ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 83


See more of Viviana in Edition 62, Edition 66 , Edition 70 , Edition 73 , Edition 77 , Edition 79, Edition 83 & Edition 88

Visit Viviana here;

www.vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

www.amorefordogs.org


Model
Viviana Soldano
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Internationally published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79 & 83 CoverGirl. My charity amorefordogs.org & my website
If you were a car
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
Favourite Car
I have two favourites, my Bentley Continental GT and a gorgeous Porsche I received as a Xmas gift!
Romance
I like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
Likes
Dogs & Dog Rescue, Modeling, Photography!
DisLikes
Animal Cruelty!
Greatest Ambition
To rescue as many dogs as possible with my charity for my dogs

Appears in
Edition 62, 66, 70, 73, 77, 79, 83 Cover Girl
