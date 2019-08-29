Sneak Peek; Viviana Soldano Returns with a Doll Theme Cover Shoot

Gorgeous Italian glamour model, and one of our most favorites, Viviana Soldano returns with yet another magnificent themed shoot by Christina Schock.

Viviana has been featured on our cover so many times that she’s really part of our family. And we’re very excited to have her back once more in a Doll themed shoot that showcases her very sexy and very classy look.

We know also that Viviana is very keen to return also and update us on what she’s been up to ..

“I can’t wait for the readers to see these photos that I’m very proud of ! “, she says .. “I styled these myself and picked all the costumes while Christina took the photos and did the hair and make-up! We’re a great team”, she continues.

And you sure are Viviana.

So stay tuned folks, and we’ll be seeing more of gorgeous Viviana very soon!

In the mean time, you can stay up to date with all Viviana’s shoots on her Instagram and Facebook.