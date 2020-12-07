She’s out most familiar cover model with 9 cover appearances to her credit. She is of course Viviana Soldano Fabrizio and she appears in the current Edition 90 – The Home Along Edition!

As sexy as she appears in the current edition, Viviana is exquisite in her 2021 Lingerie Calendar!

With 12 Stunning, Full Colour A3 Sized Posters representing each month, you be able to love Viviana for an entire year!

One of the most successful International Models of the world, Viviana Soldano Fabrizio appears exceptionally stunning in her cover-shoot for autobabes.com.au i-Magazine’s Edition 90, and of course this 2021 Calendar. Viviana is a successful Lingerie, Glamour and Fashion model who has appeared in many publications, and in multiple appearances on the cover of our own.

All photos in this set were produced and Self Photographed by Viviana who also did the styling and the layout of her room. The location was the master bedroom in the Newport Beach California home of Viviana which she shares with her husband Bruce Fabrizio who is the founder and principle of SimpleGreen, the cleaning products that are environmentally friendly.

All proceeds from this Calendar go to assist Viviana with her Charity AmoreForDogs , catering for rescue and all K9 needs.