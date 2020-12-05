“Don’t Let This Be The One That Got Away” The Carbon Edition Shelby GT500CR has received incredible response worldwide. After merely announcing this unique build with Shelby American in September, the first-ever all-carbon fiber bodied Shelby GT500CR production model is now painted and being assembled. ONLY 10 of the 25 Limited Edition models remain available for order. Once the first production model is complete and introduced to the world, your chance to own a piece of Shelby history will be gone. Do not miss your chance to participate in this historic project!