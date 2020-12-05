The Carbon Edition Shelby GT500CR has received incredible response worldwide. After merely announcing this unique build with Shelby American in September, the first-ever all-carbon fiber bodied Shelby GT500CR production model is now painted and being assembled. ONLY 10 of the 25 Limited Edition models remain available for order. Once the first production model is complete and introduced to the world, your chance to own a piece of Shelby history will be gone. Do not miss your chance to participate in this historic project!
Classic Recreations’ Shelby GT500CR carbon fiber concept car is in production and is ready to order. Dubbed the Carbon Edition, these limited edition 1967/68 Shelby supercars will be delivered by the company at the Shelby American facility in Las Vegas and are available for worldwide distribution.
Each vehicle has been spec’d for performance and will receive unique badging, a personalized delivery experience, registration in the Shelby Worldwide Registry and include a donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation.
In addition to being wrapped in SpeedKore Performance Group autoclave-cured prepreg carbon fiber, each will be powered by a Whipple supercharged Ford 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote engine mated to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission.
