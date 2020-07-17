Pic of the Day; Savannah Smith Features in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

|
Model
Savannah Smith
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Internationally published model, Published on PlayboyPlus, Playboy Playmate May 2020
If you were a car
An old school muscle car, they’re way more cool than anything modern!
Favourite Car
I’m a big Hemi Dodge kinda gal 🙂
Best Advice to Others
As a recreational Mechanic, I wouldn’t advise changing brakes without gloves on. ________________
Likes
Modeling, Cars!
DisLikes
Rudeness!
Greatest Ambition
I want to use my voice to combat voices that bring down self esteem and capitalize on shame!
Appears in
Edition 88 FeatureGirl
