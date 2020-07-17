Pic of the Day; Savannah Smith Features in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

See more of Savannah in Edition 88

Model

Savannah Smith

________________

StarSign

Sagittarius

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Internationally published model, Published on PlayboyPlus, Playboy Playmate May 2020

________________

If you were a car

An old school muscle car, they’re way more cool than anything modern!

________________

Favourite Car

I’m a big Hemi Dodge kinda gal 🙂

________________

Best Advice to Others

As a recreational Mechanic, I wouldn’t advise changing brakes without gloves on. ________________

Likes

Modeling, Cars!

________________

DisLikes

Rudeness!

________________

Greatest Ambition

I want to use my voice to combat voices that bring down self esteem and capitalize on shame!

________________

Appears in

Edition 88 FeatureGirl

_________________