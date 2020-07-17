Pic of the Day; Savannah Smith Features in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

Appearing in Edition 88 – The Norther Summer Edition

FeatureGirl
Savannah Smith-
Savannah Smith ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 88


See more of Savannah in Edition 88

Visit Savannah in PlayboyPlus


Model
Savannah Smith
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Internationally published model, Published on PlayboyPlus, Playboy Playmate May 2020
If you were a car
An old school muscle car, they’re way more cool than anything modern!
Favourite Car
I’m a big Hemi Dodge kinda gal 🙂
Best Advice to Others
As a recreational Mechanic, I wouldn’t advise changing brakes without gloves on. ________________

Likes
Modeling, Cars!
DisLikes
Rudeness!
Greatest Ambition
I want to use my voice to combat voices that bring down self esteem and capitalize on shame!

Appears in
Edition 88 FeatureGirl
