Angela White for Playboy Plus – Getting Cosy

This is Angela White’s second collaboration with PlayboyPlus. This first set, Professional Confessions, can be see here.

We have bundled Angela’s second set in the excerpt in a photoset by Jay Allen. Our members can see all shoots by logging in, however to see more of this set, as well as others as they become available, follow the links to the PlayboyPlus sites;

Spend the afternoon with the one and only Angela White as she makes her Playboy Muse debut with this cozy second pictorial. On location in Los Angeles with the photographer, Jay Allan, Angela looks casual and beautiful in jeans, a sweater, and bright teal lingerie. “I was born in Sydney, Australia — I grew up on the beach,” says Angela of herself. “I’m an extremely passionate person. I feel everything deeply. I find immense pleasure in simple things: feeling water embrace my body, dancing to music in my living room, cuddling, and holding hands.” Angela shows us this sensual side as she undresses with a bright smile. “I had a blast on set,” she says. “Posing nude is about more than just titillation. It’s about freedom, empowerment, unapologetically accepting who you are, and embracing yourself as a sexual being.”