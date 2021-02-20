The V8Supercars today unveiled their 2021 season trailer across all its socials designed to get fans motivated for a bumper motorsport year ahead !

Along with the trailer, they also release a new theme song made in collaboration with Australian rock band AC/DC ! The song isn’t new for the occasion and it’s in fact AC/DC track ‘Realize’ from their new `Power UP’ album. V8Supercars says they chose this track to spread the message that V8Supercars offers fans “much more than you realise”.

“We’ve put together a clip launching today and we’re really excited to rev our fans up ahead of the season launch this Wednesday, then the Repco Mt Panorama 500 next weekend,” Said V8Supercars’ Head of TV, Nathan Prendergast. “We think AC/DC is as uniquely Aussie as a V8, a meat pie, and of course, our famous racetrack at Bathurst. “We couldn’t think of a better band to serve as the soundtrack for our season.”

The official launch will be held on Wednesday 24 February before the Repco Mt Panorama 500 from 26-28 February.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketek for the season-opening Repco Mt Panorama 500.