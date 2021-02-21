The USA’s Mission to Mars has been a total success so far. Surviving the `7 Minutes of Terror’ to make a successful landing on February 18th was the first part, but since then, the deployment of their Perseverance rover is certainly a very significant achievement for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which has sent some stunning photos and videos of the Red Planet.

One of the videos taken by NASA’s Perseverance is now going viral across the internet as it shows in high definition and clear sound for the first time what it’s like to be standing on the surface of Mars!

This video first appeared on writer and digital content specialist James Holland’s Twitter feed and shows a 26 second long video which is quite amazing.

“Stop everything for 26 seconds and watch this. Footage, with sound (!) from the surface of another planet. Just incredible,” Holland captioned the video.

And it seems that people did just that, as the video has been watched over 13 million times within 17 hours after it was posted.