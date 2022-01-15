Model

Victoria Cummings

________________ StarSign

Taurus

________________ Country of Origin

Canada

________________ Career Highlight

Four times Playboy Cover Girl and multiple times Penthouse. Commercial engagements for corporate brands and adult actress with two new DVD’s.

________________ If I were a Car

A Black Lamborghini because it is very classy sexy, is “highly fashionable”, & has presence!

________________ If we could give you anything at all ..

I need to warn you, I have expensive tastes. A Lamborghini, a house in Lake Como with an Anaz Mega-Yacht would be nice!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

A gentle, kind, generous, considerate, polite, clean-living man is what turns me on!

________________ Likes

High-Class fashion, Lingerie, Jewellery, Great Food, Great Wine, Down to Earth people

________________ DisLikes

Arrogant, disrespectful, uncaring people

________________ Greatest Ambition

To be successful in whatever I do. I am passionate about cleanliness, perfection and being the best I can be in the adult modelling and film industries!

________________ Appears in

Covergirl. Edition 87 and 96

________________