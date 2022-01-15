Pic of the Day; Playmate Victoria Cummings Appears OnCover of Edition 96 – The Sexy 2022 Edition.

Appearing in Edition 96 – The Sexy 2022 Edition

CoverGirl
– Victoria Cummings –
Victoria Cummings – AutoBabes Edition 96 


See More of Victoria in Edition 87, Edition 96
Model
Victoria Cummings
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Canada
Career Highlight
Four times Playboy Cover Girl and multiple times Penthouse. Commercial engagements for corporate brands and adult actress with two new DVD’s.
If I were a Car
A Black Lamborghini because it is very classy sexy, is “highly fashionable”, & has presence!
If we could give you anything at all .. 
I need to warn you, I have expensive tastes. A Lamborghini, a house in Lake Como with an Anaz Mega-Yacht would be nice!
Biggest Turn-On
A gentle, kind, generous, considerate, polite, clean-living man is what turns me on!
Likes
High-Class fashion, Lingerie, Jewellery, Great Food, Great Wine, Down to Earth people
DisLikes
Arrogant, disrespectful, uncaring people
Greatest Ambition
To be successful in whatever I do. I am passionate about cleanliness, perfection and being the best I can be in the adult modelling and film industries!
Appears in
Covergirl. Edition 87 and 96
