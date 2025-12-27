Lexus Introduces the Special Edition RZ 600e “F SPORT Performance” to the Dedicated Battery-Electric RZ Lineup

Lexus will introduce a special-edition model, the RZ 600e “F SPORT Performance,” to its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, the RZ. The new model will be available through Lexus dealerships nationwide on March 2, 2026.

Developed as Lexus’s first BEV-dedicated model, the RZ expresses Lexus’s signature driving character and emotionally engaging design through advanced electrification technologies, serving as the starting point for the brand’s transformation into a BEV brand. Following the launch of the AWD RZ 450e in March 2023, Lexus introduced the FWD RZ 300e, achieving an extended cruising range through weight reduction. In January 2024, the RZ lineup was expanded with the introduction of the first performance variant, the RZ 450e “F SPORT Performance,” limited to 100 units, further broadening the lineup to meet a diverse range of customer needs. The “F SPORT Performance” was developed in collaboration with air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and racing driver Masahiro Sasaki, pushing aerodynamic and driving performance to the limit.

Based on the RZ 550e “F SPORT,” which features a comprehensively renewed BEV system, the Special Edition RZ 600e “F SPORT Performance” further elevates the core strengths of F SPORT Performance. Through the powerful downforce generated by exclusive aerodynamic components and further enhanced motor output, it delivers exceptional handling stability and pursues a driving experience that is both sporty and progressive. In addition, higher motor output combined with the adoption of larger brakes delivers confident braking performance and assured dynamic capability.

Specifically, by lowering the overall vehicle height by 20 mm compared with the base RZ 550e “F SPORT,” aerodynamic drag is reduced, delivering stable and confidence-inspiring performance across a wide range of driving situations. By reassessing battery output limits and producing max output of 313 kW from the system as a whole, the vehicle achieves an emotionally exhilarating and smooth acceleration. In addition, 20-inch large diameter brake rotors have been adopted to fully harness the vehicle’s performance, enhancing braking power. Optimized for sports driving, the brake feel delivers precise control and a heightened sense of connection, allowing the vehicle to be driven exactly as intended.

A unique steering wheel designed for Steer-by-Wire provides the next generation steering feel, and is paired with Interactive Manual Drive, which amplifies the joy of driving. From city streets to winding roads, these technologies deliver an even more engaging and satisfying driving experience across every scenario.

The exterior is offered in two color schemes: Black and HAKUGIN II with a matte clear finish, and Black and Neutrino Gray as featured on the RZ 550e “F SPORT.” These finishes accentuate the body form engineered for high levels of handling stability and aerodynamic performance, conveying the vehicle’s sporty character. In addition, blue accents set against the contrasting black body express a fresh and invigorating driving experience.

In the interior, the RZ 600e “F SPORT Performance” features front seats crafted with an integrated foam molding process. They provide secure body support during sporty driving while still offering everyday comfort, creating a unique cabin environment where sportiness and refinement coexist.