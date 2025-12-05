TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and Lexus Hold World Premiere of GR GT, GR GT3, and Lexus LFA Concept

The GR GT, GR GT3, and Lexus LFA Concept were born from the conviction of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, that certain car-making skills must be preserved and passed on to the next generation. Together, the three models symbolize “Toyota’s Shikinen Sengu”.

Shikinen Sengu is a traditional Japanese shrine ritual during which a Shinto* shrine’s core structures and elements are rebuilt every few decades. The ritual involves not only rebuilding the shrine itself but also recrafting its furnishings and ceremonial garments housed within. As such, it serves as a platform for artisans of a wide range of traditional Japanese crafts―including architecture, blacksmithing, and weaving―to pass on their skills to the next generation.

The three unveiled models are being positioned as TMC’s flagship sports cars, in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA. They embody “Toyota’s Shikinen Sengu” through the making of sports cars by preserving and passing on to the next generation fundamental car-making skills and incorporating new technologies. All three are being developed together under a shared philosophy centered on three key elements: a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.