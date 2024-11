Pic of the Day; Angela Rosales Features In Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

– Appearing in Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition FeatureGirl

– Angela Rosales –

Angela Rosales ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 113

<< Previous Next >> ________________________________________________________________ See more of beautiful Angela Rosales in Edition 113 Visit Angie at her BEACONS ________________________________________________________________

________________ Model

Angela Rosales

________________ StarSign

Gemini

________________ Country of Origin

Colombia

________________ Career Highlight

Miss AI contest representing my beautiful country, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.

________________ Favorite Car

Ferrari LaFerrari

________________ Best travel location

Any tropical island!

________________ Romance

I like a guy that knows how to handle himself!

________________ Likes

Movies and Traveling!

________________ Dislikes

Lies and hypocrisy!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To become a top model bringing recognition and visibility to Colombia and the LatinX community onto different media and provide to my community a beacon to grow further

________________ Appears in

Feature Girl Edition 113

_________________