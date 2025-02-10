Pic of the Day; Molly Carter Features in Edition 114 – The New Year 25 Edition

________________ Model

Molly Carter

________________ StarSign

Pisces

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Miss Hooters, Glitz Dolls Calendar and now featured in Edition 114.

________________ Favorite Car

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Guys who are family oriented, outgoing, free thinking and lovers of nature. ________________ Likes

Animals, the Ocean

________________ Dislikes

Dishonesty ________________ Greatest Ambition

To push boundaries, inspire and create positive change.

________________ Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 114

________________