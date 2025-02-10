UFC312 – Du Plessis vs Strickland II!

The highly anticipated rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland is set to headline UFC 312 on February 9, 2025, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Their initial encounter at UFC 297 in January 2024 culminated in a split decision victory for du Plessis, a result that has since been the subject of considerable debate within the MMA community.

Background of the Rivalry

The first bout between du Plessis and Strickland was intensely competitive, with du Plessis securing the middleweight title through a closely contested split decision. The fight was marked by its razor-thin margins, leading to discussions among fans and analysts about the decision’s validity. Du Plessis has consistently defended the outcome, asserting that he “did the right things to win that fight.”

Developments Leading to the Rematch

Following their initial clash, du Plessis successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August 2024, winning via a fourth-round face crank submission. Concurrently, Strickland rebounded with a victory over Paulo Costa, positioning himself for another title shot. The rematch was officially announced in December 2024, setting the stage for a renewed confrontation between the two middleweights.

Fighter Perspectives and Strategies

In the lead-up to UFC 312, both fighters have expressed respect for each other’s abilities. Du Plessis acknowledges the closely contested nature of their first fight but remains confident in his performance and subsequent improvements. He aims to showcase a more refined and patient strategy in the rematch, seeking to conclusively affirm his status as the legitimate champion.

Strickland, known for his unorthodox “Philly Shell” defensive style, has been focusing on refining his approach to counter du Plessis’s aggression. He has emphasized the importance of maintaining composure and effectively utilizing his defensive techniques to neutralize du Plessis’s offense.

Expert Predictions and Insights

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has weighed in on the rematch, predicting that du Plessis will retain his title by being “too tough” for Strickland. He acknowledges Strickland’s improved wrestling but believes it won’t be sufficient to overcome du Plessis’s resilience.

Additionally, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has offered strategic advice to du Plessis, suggesting a focus on body shots rather than head strikes to counter Strickland’s defensive posture. Usman emphasizes the effectiveness of targeting the body and mixing in takedowns to disrupt Strickland’s rhythm.

Event Details and Broadcast Information

UFC 312 will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, marking the promotion’s seventh visit to the city and the first since UFC 293 in September 2023. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States, with preliminary bouts starting at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET. In the United Kingdom, the event will be available on TNT Sports and discovery+, with the main event expected around 3 a.m. GMT.

As the rematch approaches, anticipation is building among MMA fans eager to witness the next chapter in the du Plessis vs. Strickland rivalry. Both fighters have made significant adjustments since their first encounter, setting the stage for a compelling and decisive showdown at UFC 312.