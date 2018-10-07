Conor McGregor Defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov Who Then Starts a Brawl

Conor McGregor has been defeated by Russian current UFC lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

McGregor was attempting a come-back and a recovery of his career after defeat at the hands of Mayweather and recent controversy which left him with a criminal record over a bizarre attack of UFC fighters last year.

His return to the Octagon though, didn’t go to plan with Khabib retaining the UFC lightweight title, formerly held by McGregor.

Khabib managed a brutal submission victory with a choke hold from behind in the 4th round with a successful strategy of taking the fight to the floor.

Unfortunately, despite a clinically near perfect executed victory, the fight did not end in the ring at the 4th round bell. Rather than celebrate his 27th straight victory, Khabib instead leapt out of the cage to force a brawl with McGregor’s team.

The drama continued in the ring where Russian team-mates and supporters attacked a defeated McGregor before security guards did what they could to restore order.

The official declaration was left to the ring announcer post clean-up, who declared the Russian as winner to the distress of the largely pro-McGregor audience.

When Khabib finally did speak, he claimed the reason for his reaction post fight was due to McGregor’s constant disrespectful words against `his religion, country and father’.

Although McGregor started well at the early rounds, he failed miserably when Nurmagomedov took the fight to the ground as was his strategy.

McGregor was then stunned by an early right cross from the Russian in the second round and the fight was soon on the floor again where this time, the champion was able to exhausted McGregor by the end of the round.

McGregor barely survived the 3rd round, and Khabib dominated the fourth, sapping McGregor’s energy with his excruciating pressure before the rear-choke ended the fight around 3 minutes into the 4th round.

Khabib’s professional record now stands to 27-0, whilst McGregor’s stands as 21-4.