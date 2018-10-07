Perfect weekend for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler made more perfect with SIC888 win

It was the most perfect weekend for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler at the Shanghai International Circuit after claiming yet another win, this time at the inaugural SIC888, when Luca Engstler, Diego Moran and Theo Coicaud brought the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR across the finish line for the class win and fourth overall.

The SIC888 was a 163-lap race around the 5.451km circuit with seven categories. LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler entered the TCR category and not only did the trio finish the race with a win in class, they managed to come in 4th overall, beating out the fastest GT4 car. The consistent pace and perfect pitstops gave the team a perfect result.

“It was a fantastic year and now at the end we once again set the pace in TCR in the SIC888 endurance race. “It was great to see the drivers and the whole crew working for the win and after TCR Asia we had only one night to rebuild the car into endurance spec but everything went perfect and we managed a fantastic race and to beat the GT4 at the end was fantastic. “I am so proud of each member of the team and this result was only possible when everyone works together. I would also like to say a special thank you to Volkswagen Motorsport. They have given us a remarkably reliable car. Our trust in ‘Quality Made in Germany’ products from all our partners was the right decision. A big thank you to all of them who supported us this year” said Kurt Treml, Sports Director of LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler.

Engstler agreed with the sentiment. “It was a perfect year. I have to thank the team once again, their hard work and complete dedication to the race was what helped to win us this race. Everyone worked well together and my teammates did a fantastic job.

“This was my second time in an endurance race and I have to say it was fun. I enjoyed racing here in Shanghai and thank you to Diego and Theo as well for a job well done. We did it”.

Moran too was full of praises for the team and his teammates, “very, very happy with the result of the race. It was a good race with good strategy and the team was perfect with no mistakes. Good pace and no incidents, the car and the team was perfect.

“We even beat quite a lot of faster cars which also makes me really happy. I think the key factor of this was the team. We are now looking forward to next year and see what we can do together and I want to continue with them to fight for TCR Asia 2019”.

It was the first endurance race for Coicaud and his first time in Asia. “Actually I have driven an endurance race but that was when I was 14-years old and in a go-kart” he laughed.

“It was a nice experience, my first time in Shanghai, in fact my first time in Asia and we won the race. I cannot be happier. The race was really good and I have driven with Luca in Germany in TCR and I am happy to have been able to partner with him here and Diego as well. It was a great result for great teamwork”.

For now, the 2018 season is over for the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler in Asia and the team will announce plans for the 2019 season soon. “Now we will send the container to Malaysia so that we will get the chance to do some activities during the winter month where we offer interested clients to test our TCR cars there. So while it is an off season, we will still be hard at work.

“The collaboration with LIQUI MOLY is confirmed so we will be able to fight to defend all our titles in TCR Asia in 2019” ended Treml.

LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler have completed the TCR Asia Series as Team and Driver Champions for the third year running with Andy Yan in 2016, Kantadhee Kusiri in 2017 and now Luca Engstler in 2018, all using the highly successful Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR which was awarded the Car Model of the Year for 2018. Malaysian Mitchell Cheah completed the season in 2nd with Ecuadorian Diego Moran coming in third once more in the Series.

The team was also the TCR category winners for the inaugural SIC888 at the Shanghai International Circuit and fourth overall, the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR was driven by Luca Engstler, Diego Moran and Frenchman, Theo Coicaud.

The team is supported by Liqui Moly, Remus, VW Motorsport, Pagid Racing, Drexler drivetrain, Motec rims, Recaro and Eibach.