Craig Lowndes Comfortably Victorious at the 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

07/10/2018

To the crowd’s delight, V8 Supercars legend Craig Lowndes very comfortably roared to his 7th victory at Mount Panorama for his Autobahn Holden Commodore Team.

Lowndes’ #888 team mate Steven Richards of course also celebrated victory and marked his 5th Bathurst win.

Veteran racer Lowndes knew that anything can happen at Australia’s greatest race and that the win isn’t clear until the end! He played it cool through the race until the final 30 or so laps, when he took the challenge to David Reynolds Erebus Holden which had been the benchmark all weekend long , and had run a perfect race all day.

Reynolds and team mate Luke Youlden appeared to be setting up a win that would repeat last year’s when cramps took hold of Reynolds and he gave way tp the pressure mounted on him by Lowndes.

To add further suffering to Reynolds’ Erebus Team, when he pitted for a refresh, he received a Pit Lane penalty when he couldn’t keep his foot on the clutch. That penalty cost him 30 seconds which put him to the back of the field. That was later compounded further when he couldn’t complete the race and came in for a driver change with Youlden.

Youlden then took the #9 car to the finish line in a disappointing 14th position.

For Lowndes and Richards however, that all played into a fairytale win, for the pair’s last appearance together ahead of Lowndes’ retirement  from full-time competition.

Lowndes brought the #888 car home a clear 6.2 seconds ahead of Scott Pye/Warren Luff in second place and further from Scott McLaughlin/Premat in 3rd.

Together they had maintained a run in the top group all day, with the only drawback being an error when Richards ran wide on a scheduled stop to pits. Lowndes recovered quickly once in the car, getting well back into the game by the time the critical caution rolled around.

With a Lap 97 restart, Reynolds and Lowndes took off to the front. They spent the first 10 laps less than a second apart, with Reynolds breaking lap records in response.

By the end, Lowndes’ experience carried him to a comfortable victory as Reynolds succumbed to pressure and pain.

Full race results;

1 888  Steven Richards 

 Craig Lowndes

 Holden Commodore ZB
2 2  Warren Luff 

 Scott Pye

 Holden Commodore ZB 6.292
3 17  Alexandre Prémat 

 Scott McLaughlin

 Ford Falcon FG X 9.408
4 55  Chaz Mostert 

 James Moffat

 Ford Falcon FG X 10.253
5 97  Earl Bamber 

 Shane van Gisbergen

 Holden Commodore ZB 27.421
6 33  Garth Tander 

 Chris Pither

 Holden Commodore ZB 30.010
7 8  Nick Percat 

 Macauley Jones

 Holden Commodore ZB 36.542
8 34  James Golding 

Richard Muscat

 Holden Commodore ZB 37.233
9 12  Tony D’Alberto 

 Fabian Coulthard

 Ford Falcon FG X 47.112
10 1  Jamie Whincup 

Paul Dumbrell

 Holden Commodore ZB 56.433
11 11  Rick Kelly 

Garry Jacobson

 Nissan Altima 1’19.074
12 5  Mark Winterbottom 

 Dean Canto

 Ford Falcon FG X 1’35.009
13 9  David Reynolds 

 Luke Youlden

 Holden Commodore ZB 1’39.105
14 78  Simona de Silvestro 

 Alex Rullo

 Nissan Altima 1’47.776
15 19  Jonathon Webb 

 Jack Le Brocq

 Holden Commodore ZB 1’52.397
16 7  Andre Heimgartner 

 Aaren Russell

 Nissan Altima 1’54.823
17 14  Tim Slade 

 Ash Walsh

 Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap
18 21  Dale Wood 

 Tim Blanchard

 Holden Commodore ZB 2 Laps
19 230  Alex Davison 

 Will Davison

 Ford Falcon FG X 2 Laps
20 35  Bryce Fullwood 

 Todd Hazelwood

 Ford Falcon FG X 2 Laps
21 18  Lee Holdsworth 

 Jason Bright

 Holden Commodore ZB 4 Laps
22 56  Richie Stanaway 

 Steven Owen

 Ford Falcon FG X 9 Laps
23 6  David Russell 

 Cameron Waters

 Ford Falcon FG X 13 Laps
24 99  Will Brown 

Anton de Pasquale

 Holden Commodore ZB 18 Laps
25 23  Michael Caruso 

 Dean Fiore

 Nissan Altima
26 25  James Courtney 

Jack Perkins

 Holden Commodore ZB

 

