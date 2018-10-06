David Reynolds Beats Jamie Whincup for Pole Position at 2018 Bathurst 1000 by Tiny 0.0094 seconds

David Reynolds today won the ARMOR ALL Pole Position for tomorrow’s 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 by the tiniest and hardly measurable 0.0094 seconds, defeating Jamie Whincup’s lead.

Whincup, a Seven-time Supercars Champion of the Mountain, was closer to 400 milliseconds behind Reynolds at the first checkpoint, however was able to gain back time and close the gap over the rest of the lap.

He was able to claim a final time of 2:04.0683 seconds in his Red Bull Holden Racing Team Commodore, which was, unfortunately for his team, short of the pole by the most fraction of a second.

Reynolds recorded a time of 2:04.0589 seconds in his Penrite-Erebus to lead the ARMOR ALL Top 10 Shootout and the Big Race.

