Dricus du Plessis Defeats Sean Strickland in Brutal Rematch to Retain UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 312

Sydney, Australia – In a highly anticipated middleweight title bout at UFC 312, South African champion Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his title against Sean Strickland, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory. The five-round contest at Qudos Bank Arena showcased du Plessis’ superior striking, resilience, and tactical execution, as he outclassed Strickland with a relentless offensive display.

The Rematch That Delivered

The fight marked the second meeting between du Plessis and Strickland, their first clash at UFC 297 ending in a contentious split decision win for the South African. This time, du Plessis left no doubts, with all three judges scoring the fight convincingly in his favor: 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

From the opening bell, du Plessis set the pace, launching a diverse striking arsenal that kept Strickland on the back foot. The American attempted to establish his signature jab, but du Plessis’ aggressive pressure and well-placed counterstrikes neutralized Strickland’s offense. Strickland, known for his ability to walk opponents down and wear them out with volume striking, found himself unable to dictate the rhythm of the fight.

Breaking Point in Round Four

The defining moment of the fight occurred in the fourth round when du Plessis landed a powerful right hand that shattered Strickland’s nose, causing significant bleeding. The blow immediately changed the complexion of the fight, as Strickland visibly struggled to manage the injury. Despite his trademark toughness and refusal to back down, Strickland could not overcome the damage inflicted by du Plessis’ onslaught.

By the final round, du Plessis had amassed a record-breaking number of significant strikes in a UFC middleweight title fight, further solidifying his status as the division’s top fighter. Strickland, to his credit, never stopped moving forward, but his inability to adapt to du Plessis’ combinations and power shots ultimately cost him the bout.

Post-Fight Reactions and Future Opponents

Speaking inside the Octagon after his victory, du Plessis made it clear who he wants next: undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.

“I think Khamzat deserves a hiding,” du Plessis stated confidently. “He’s been calling for this fight, and I’m ready to show him what a real champion looks like.”

Chimaev, known for his dominant grappling and striking prowess, has been on a meteoric rise in the UFC, making this a potentially explosive matchup that fans are already clamoring for.

Meanwhile, Strickland, despite the loss, remains a formidable force in the middleweight division. With his never-say-die attitude and resilience, he will likely look to regroup and make another run at the title in the near future.

Co-Main Event and Other Highlights

The co-main event featured a spectacular performance from Zhang Weili, who successfully defended her women’s strawweight title against Tatiana Suarez. Weili’s precise striking and dominant grappling secured a unanimous decision win, reaffirming her status as one of the most dominant champions in the division’s history.

UFC 312 also saw several rising stars make their mark, with standout performances from various fighters on the main card. The event lived up to its billing as one of the most action-packed nights in UFC history, delivering thrilling fights and decisive finishes across multiple weight classes.

Final Thoughts

With his victory at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis has cemented himself as the undisputed king of the middleweight division. His evolution as a fighter was on full display, demonstrating not only technical precision but also the ability to adapt and execute a flawless game plan against a dangerous opponent like Strickland.

As the UFC looks ahead, all eyes will be on du Plessis and his next potential title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. If that fight materializes, it could be one of the biggest middleweight showdowns in recent history. Until then, the champion stands tall, his legacy growing with each successful defense.