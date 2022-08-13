In this video by TheMacLife, Dana White talks about the performers of the fighters on his series, Dana White Contender Series and runs through his thoughts on the new fighters’ chances on being signed up for fight contract with his UFC.

he later goes on to let the interview team know his reaction to President Donald Trump being raided by the FBI last week, and in particular why he immediately canceled a pending deal he’d been working on with Hulu when Mike Tyson told him that they’d done him wrong.