Dick Johnson Racing has announced today that the Ralph family has signed on to become a majority shareholder in the Ford Shell V Power Mustang race brand.

The arrangement will commence in alignment with the new season to start from January 2023.

The Ralph family will hold this interest via their Melbourne Aces Baseball Club asset which is already involved heavily in sport. The MABC already holds interest in the Melbourne Storm NRL club and the Sunshine Coast Lightning Super Netball club amongst others.

Dick Johnson and Ryan Story will of course continue to hold their own significant share in the business and will inf act maintain their current roles to oversee all operations in their race team.

This is the third major ownership change for the DJR team in the last decade. In late 2014, Roger Penske purchased a 51 % stake in the team, which brought about the rebranding of the team to DJR Team Penske. Under the joint venture, between 2015 and 2020, the DJR Team Penske team won over 50 races, three major titles and a win at the iconic Bathurst 1000.

Penske did sell his stake in the team to Ryan Story in late 2020, and the solo DJR name was therefore restored.

Incoming shareholder Brett Ralph brings much management experience with him as he is a director of the Sunshine Coast Lightning (netball), Melbourne United (basketball) and the Australian Baseball League. He is also Chairman of the Melbourne Aces Baseball Club and hence authorized and empowered to negotiate this deal.

