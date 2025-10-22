Lamborghini Fenomeno

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Fenomeno, a few-off limited edition of just 29 cars that celebrates the brand’s heritage of exclusive models; new levels of performance and technical innovation; and iconic and essential design from Lamborghini Centro Stile, which 20 years ago presented the first car entirely designed by the recently-founded Sant’Agata Bolognese design department.

The Fenomeno is an original Lamborghini ‘design manifesto’, taking the brand’s most representative stylistic elements to the extreme. In addition to the unique design and custom aerodynamics developed for the vehicle, the Fenomeno is equipped with the most powerful V12 in Lamborghini’s history, combined with three electric motors. The total power output is 1,080 CV, with a record 835 CV provided by the naturally aspirated V12 engine and a further 245 CV developed by the three electric motors. Fenomeno is defined by an extraordinary and unprecedented level of power, which the driver can fully exploit thanks to technical solutions incorporated for the first time on a Lamborghini, such as the 6D sensor and CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes.

“When we presented the Reventón in 2007, our goal was to create a truly superlative super sports car that represented the ultimate expression of what Lamborghini stood for,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This new few-off carries forward the same philosophy of distinction and innovation that is a fundamental part of our DNA.”

A star of Monterey Car Week 2025, the Fenomeno is the ultimate expression of Lamborghini’s tradition of limited-edition vehicles. Starting with the Reventón, subsequent few-off models include the Sesto Elemento (2010), Veneno (2013), Centenario (2016), Sián (2019) and Countach (2021). The name Fenomeno comes, as per Lamborghini tradition, from a very brave and famous bull fought in Morelia, Mexico, in 2002. In a bullfight between two ‘toreros’, the bull was pardoned for the exceptional qualities it demonstrated. In both Italian and Spanish, Fenomeno means “phenomenal,” symbolizing something truly exceptional and unique.

“Fenomeno is an extraordinary car in terms of performance, style and disruptive representation of Lamborghini, created to celebrate the value and achievements of our brand, and dedicated to those customers who expect the utmost exclusivity from us,” continued Winkelmann. “But beyond its extraordinary design and power, the Fenomeno is the few-off that, more than any other in Lamborghini’s history, introduces innovative technical solutions to make the driving experience truly unique.”

The powertrain is housed in the monofuselage, Lamborghini’s innovative aeronautics-inspired chassis, which as well as a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fiber, has a front structure in Forged Composite®, a special material made of short carbon fiber soaked in resin. This material has been produced and used by Lamborghini since the 2007 debut of the Reventón, the forerunner of all few-offs and a trailblazer thanks to its futuristic bodywork made entirely of carbon fiber.

The Fenomeno is also equipped with technologies typically found in race cars, optimizing the car’s dynamics and delivering to the driver the best experience ever at the wheel of a V12. The CCM-R Plus brake system with carbon-ceramic discs guarantees maximum efficiency on both road and track. The single-nut forged rims contribute to delivering exceptional agility, while the special track-oriented tires custom-engineered by Bridgestone offer outstanding grip. Completing the Fenomeno is sport-tuned suspension, making the Fenomeno extremely precise and stable during sports driving.

These characteristics, alongside the exceptional power, make the Fenomeno the fastest Lamborghini ever, both in the 0-100 km/h sprint – which it achieves in an extraordinary 2.4 seconds – and in the 0-200 km/h sprint, achieved in just 6.7 seconds. Maximum speed is over 350 km/h. The weight-to-power ratio is also the best in Lamborghini’s history: 1.64 kg/CV.

The Fenomeno is a new ‘design manifesto’: an unexpected, hyper-elegant theme in a longtail-proportioned super sports model. Iconic and infinitely recognizable design DNA, yet always fresh and exciting, is innate within Lamborghini. At the heart of its Italian soul is the single center line silhouette; the extreme architecture of the main cabin; and the futuristic appearance from all views. Reduced yet determined puristic lines and cleaner high-performance surfaces, every line combined the highest level of functionality with the utmost aesthetic purity: design meets performance.

This manifesto introduces the concept of combining Lamborghini’s outstanding design DNA with reduced yet determined puristic lines and cleaner high-performance surfaces. It embodies the essential and iconic style of the Italian brand, where every line combines the highest level of functionality with the utmost aesthetic purity: design meets performance.

With the Fenomeno, Lamborghini celebrates 20 years of its Centro Stile. The design center was officially opened in 2005, since when its activities have represented a brave and creative epicenter of super sports car design.

“With the Fenomeno we are setting a new, authentic and brave course for our future-oriented design language,” says Director of Design Mitja Borkert. “We have created a hyper-elegant design piece that is as refined and sophisticated as it is both athletic and essential. It is an unexpectedly elegant spaceship, made entirely from carbon fiber while remaining true to our heritage. Fenomeno plays the music of our unique design DNA but with a different tonality and rhythm, creating another stunning legend that exceeds the highest expectations of our customers and collectors.”

The front features a bold look which combines a taut, streamlined shape with large, athletic surfaces. The front hood incorporates two large air intakes inspired by racing Lamborghinis such as the Huracán GT3, while the original light signature of the DRLs pays homage to the horns of the Lamborghini logo’s bull. The new Automobili Lamborghini logo, unveiled in 2024, makes its debut on this super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese, enhancing the front that combines iconic stylistic elements of Lamborghini design – such as the Y shape that visually brings together the front splitter in carbon fiber – and the sharp design of the light clusters.

The side view reinterprets the typical Lamborghini silhouette, with a single line defining the vehicle profile from the tip of the front hood to the rear, inspired by the ‘long tail’ of the Essenza SCV12. The color choices of the launch livery (in yellow Giallo Crius) bring out the muscularity of the upper volumes, elegantly contrasting with the stylistic and aerodynamic technical aspects of the lower section, where the racing-derived carbon fiber fins play an important aerodynamic role as well as framing the wheel arches.

The Fenomeno features refined aerodynamics, the result of research to deliver the driver with the highest efficiency and best performance in all driving conditions. The appendages that frame the front splitter create two air curtains that direct the air flows parallel to the wheels, reducing drag and at the same time increasing the mass flux to the radiators.

The S-Duct system installed on the front of the vehicle increases the front aerodynamic load, helping ensure perfect vehicle dynamics during sports driving and directing the air towards the center of the roof via the slots on the hood. Thanks to the concave profile of the roof, the flow is concentrated both through the airscoop on the engine hood to optimize component cooling, and on the mobile rear wing where its special ‘omega’ design maximizes vehicle stability at high speeds.

The new door design also incorporates a key aerodynamic role, directing flow towards the large air intakes on the sides. This ensures cooling for components in the engine compartment and correct operation of the radiator elements but also brings a new stylistic interpretation of the NACA duct, which has contributed to making the design of Lamborghinis unique ever since the first Countach. The result is over 30% more efficient side-cooling compared to a series production Lamborghini V12.

Seen from behind, the Fenomeno is unprecedented in the history of Lamborghini design: a continuous line connects the wing and wheel arch, clearly delimiting the boundary between the vehicle body and the rear. Here, the futuristic light signature, a vertical reinterpretation of the iconic Y, connects the carbon fiber elements of the diffuser with the emphasized hexagonal lines of the exhaust terminal.

Also original is the turbine design of the single-nut forged rims (21” at the front and 22” at the rear), dressed in Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, 265/30 ZRF21 and 355/25 ZRF22.

The passenger compartment reflects the hyper-design concept, presenting a new interpretation of Lamborghini’s ‘Feel like a pilot’ philosophy, creating an ever-deeper connection with the vehicle both for the driver and their passenger. The driving position and race steering wheel offer an incredibly engaging driving experience, while the three digital screens not only meet requirements for stylistic minimalism but have also allowed most of the physical buttons to be eliminated, allowing the driver to concentrate fully on the road or track, just like in a race car.

The Fenomeno takes Lamborghini’s R&D prowess in ultra-light materials to extremes: carbon fiber is the main player in the passenger compartment, starting out with the center console equipped with sport pad, and continuing with the door panels and bucket sports seats. The latter were designed specifically for the Fenomeno, as were the air vents in the carbon fiber instrument cluster made using 3D printing technology. The ambient lighting system emphasizes the spaceship-like forms of the passenger compartment, making the on-board experience even more special.

Customers can access a further level of customization to make their Fenomeno even more unique thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam program.

The architecture of the Fenomeno features the mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine combined with three electric motors, one of which is integrated within the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The power output of the oversquare V12 engine is 835 CV at 9250 rpm, thanks to the redesigned valvetrain which supports a maximum engine speed of 9,500 rpm. The specific power is over 128 CV per liter, the highest in the history of Lamborghini V12 engines; the maximum torque is 725 Nm at 6750 rpm, with 80% of the torque already available at 3,500 rpm.

The drive to the four wheels is provided by the internal combustion engine that delivers traction to the rear wheels, and by the pair of electric motors installed on the front axle, while the third radial flux electric motor positioned above the gearbox provides torque to the rear depending on the selected driving mode.

The combined torque from the four units offers levels of performance that are unique even among super sports cars, with 725 Nm available from the engine and 350 Nm from each of the front electric motors. The same goes for the total maximum power output, which reaches 1,080 CV thanks to a further boost in power provided by the new 7 kWh battery adopted specifically for the Fenomeno.

The two front e-motors are oil-cooled axial flow models and offer an exceptional weight-to-power ratio: 110 kW for each unit, which weigh just 18.5 kg each. As well as driving the front wheels, they also provide a torque vectoring function to optimize the driving dynamics, as well as providing the regenerative braking function.

The Fenomeno adopts an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox installed transversely behind the longitudinal V12, leaving space under the tunnel for the lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motors. This layout allows the final weight to be kept low, as well as making the footprint more compact.

The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the perfect solution for driving at the highest levels of sports performance, thanks to its lightning-fast shift times. What’s more, the addition of an eighth gear allows fuel consumption to be optimized as well as maximizing comfort while cruising. The continuous downshift function, which allows the driver to shift down multiple gears at once simply by keeping the left shift paddle held in, is also notable; this allows the driver to engage the ideal gear on the basis of their instantaneous speed during braking, for a sensation of total control.

Located above the gearbox this electric unit provides the functions of starter motor and generator, as well as providing energy to the two front electric motors via the battery located under the tunnel.

It delivers the boost function in 100% electric driving mode and allows zero-emission four-wheel drive motoring by driving the rear axle directly. Its role varies depending on the engaged driving mode, making use of a decoupling mechanism.

For this reason, it is equipped with a dedicated synchronizer that allows connection to the dual-clutch gearbox.

When supporting the V12 engine, the e-motor is in position P3 with electric motor downstream of the gearbox, shifting to P2 to recharge the battery when stationary or at low speeds.

In P3, the Fenomeno can operate as a full EV, depending on the selected driving mode, confirming the four-wheel drive tradition of Lamborghini super sports cars even when it comes to zero-emissions driving.

The increased power and performance required the braking system to be designed from the ground up, to ensure the necessary levels of toughness and durability combined with exceptional stability in braking. Fenomeno adopts the innovative CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brake system, similar to technology in LMDh race car brakes such as those on the SC63, and bringing racing-level performance to the road.

The brake disks are manufactured in a 3D structure with long carbon fibers incorporated in a carbon matrix and coated with a treatment developed specifically for this project. This not only allows the service life of the disks to be increased, but also offers an improved coefficient of friction, providing maximum braking stability, durability and reliability. This allows for extreme performance in any condition, with unprecedented consistency and response stability.

The system is further enhanced by the meticulous design of the car’s entire aerothermal concept, maximizing airflow to both discs and calipers for optimal cooling efficiency.

To deliver perfect driving dynamics and ensure the vehicle is as fun to drive as possible, Fenomeno adopts racing shocks that can be manually calibrated to allow the perfect stance and setup to be achieved for the track and type of use. They also offer optimum damping performance that keeps body movement in check, as well as greater travel ratio between wheel and shock to ensure the shock absorber is working as precisely as possible. The result is suspension kinematics that allow the shocks to work at their best and therefore offer extraordinary sports driving behavior.

Management of vehicle dynamics is entrusted to a series of specific components. At the heart of Fenomeno’s integrated control system is the 6D sensor coupled with innovative vehicle dynamic control logics, introduced on a Lamborghini for the first time. The 6D sensor is installed strategically close to the vehicle’s center of gravity

and is directly connected to the IPB (Integrated Power Brake) control unit. Its function is to provide measurements of the acceleration on all three axes (lateral, longitudinal and vertical) in real time, as well as the angular velocity also for all three axes (pitch, roll and yaw). This information allows for a highly-precise estimation of the vehicle’s speed, the side-slip angle and the instantaneous coefficient of friction between tires and road surface.

The 6D sensor is part of the provision of the IVE (Integrated Vehicle Estimator), whose calculation process uses Kalman filtering. This is an algorithm which, more specifically, provides a predictive dimension of the vehicle’s dynamics, thus allowing all related systems to adapt to any driving situation. These systems include the IBC (Integrated Brake Controller) which implements wheel slipping control functions during braking, reducing stopping distances up to 10%. The direct connection to the IVE allows the IPB system to increase braking performance on bends and in typical situations found during track driving, such as passing over curbs. All this is based on the accurate estimates produced by the IVE thanks to the 6D sensor.

Engine Configuration L545 V12 Location Mid, longitudinally mounted Weight 218 kilo / 480.6 lbs Construction aluminium alloy block and head Displacement 6,498 cc / 396.5 cu in Bore / Stroke 95.0 mm (3.7 in) / 76.4 mm (3 in) Compression 12.6:1 Valvetrain 4 valves / cylinder, DOHC Fuel feed Direct Fuel Injection Lubrication Dry sump Aspiration Naturally Aspirated Power 813 bhp / 606 kW @ 9,250 rpm Torque 725 Nm / 535 ft lbs @ 6,750 rpm Red Line 9,500 rpm BHP/Liter 125 bhp / liter

Engine (2x) Configuration Electric Motor Location Front, transversely mounted Power 147 bhp / 110 kW Torque 350 Nm / 258 ft lbs

Engine Configuration Electric Motor Location Rear, transversely mounted Power 147 bhp / 110 kW Torque 150 Nm / 111 ft lbs

Drivetrain Chassis carbon-fibre composite monocoque Front Brakes ventilated carbon ceramic discs, 420mm (16.5 in) Rear brakes ventilated carbon ceramic discs, 410mm (16.1 in) Gearbox 8 speed Automatic Clutch Dual clutch Drive Rear wheel drive

Dimensions Length / Width / Height 5,014 mm (197.4 in) / 2,076 mm (81.7 in) / 1,161 mm (45.7 in) Wheelbase / Track (fr/r) 2,779 mm (109.4 in) / N/A / N/A

Performance figures Combined Power 1,001 bhp / 747 kW Combined Torque 1,575 Nm / 1,162 ft lbs Top Speed 350 km/h (217 mph) 0-100 km/h 2.4 s

Bridgestone, a world leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is the exclusive tire partner for the Fenomeno, equipping the new super sports car with custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza premium tyres.

As Official Technical Partner of Lamborghini, Bridgestone has developed bespoke Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tires for the Fenomeno to ensure optimum dynamism from the most powerful V12 engine ever produced by Lamborghini. Available in 265/30 ZRF21 (front) and 355/25 ZRF22 (rear) sizes, these premium tyres offer exceptional high-speed performance, excellent steering response and precision to best manage the few-off’s 1,080 CV powertrain. These custom tyres are available with Bridgestone’s Run Flat Technology (RFT), which allows the driver to continue driving safely at 80 km/h for 80 km after a puncture, even with pressure at zero.

The Lamborghini Fenomeno will also be available with high-grip, semi-slick bespoke Bridgestone tyres offering track-level performance while remaining fully homologated for public roads.

Custom-engineered to allow the vehicle’s performance potential to be fully exploited, the track-oriented fitment developed for the Fenomeno will be available in 20 and 21-inch sizes.

These premium tyres have been created using Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technology, which allows for significant reductions in the use of raw materials and emissions throughout the tire development process. This offers a virtually unlimited range of color combinations, both for the bodywork and the interior, which can be further personalized through the choice of upholstery materials.

All customizations to make the vehicle truly one-of-a-kind, choosing from a palette of over 400 exterior colors and an almost unlimited range of interior options, can be defined by the client who can opt for the most personal and exclusive service at the Lamborghini Ad Personam studio in Sant’Agata Bolognese.