Brad Jones Racing has unveiled a striking new gold livery on the #96 Chevrolet Camaro of Macauley Jones for the upcoming Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint. The Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet’s livery has been changed in celebration of Pizza Hut Australia’s 50 consecutive months of same-store sales growth. The move represents a departure from the team’s traditional white and red look, with the golden Camaro designed to reflect Pizza Hut’s “Golden Month.”

The new livery will make its debut on Friday, with fans having the chance to see the #96 Camaro up close at the new Morley WA Pizza Hut store on Thursday, April 27th. Jones and BJR teammate Andre Heimgartner, who finished on the podium in Perth in 2022, will be present at the store.

Jones expressed his pride in representing Pizza Hut and congratulated the entire team at the company for their achievement.

“Being able to achieve that kind of long-going momentum is a big accomplishment,” Jones said. “I’m so proud to be able to represent Pizza Hut, meeting a lot of their crew in their stores and seeing what they do and how they’re charging forward to get to the top is inspiring.”

Pizza Hut Australia CEO Phil Reed said the new golden Camaro represents the “Go for Gold” attitude of the company’s champion franchise partners, operating team, restaurant support centre team, partners, suppliers, and leaders.

“We look forward to sharing the good times with the Pizza Hut team and Supercars fans across the nation who have made this landmark achievement possible,” Reed added.

Jones is currently 20th in the championship points heading to the April 28-30 Perth round, but he is optimistic that the new livery will help him carry momentum from previous rounds. Fans can purchase tickets for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint on Supercars.com and Ticketek.com.

