It’s been a long time coming. And all Australian Motorsport fans are looking forward to seeing the great cars of the next generation Supercars hit the tracks.

These will include the GEN3 specification Mustang carrying the Ford brand and colours and of the GEN3 specification Camaro for Chevrolet which replaces the Holden brand. Many Australians were very disappointed to see the departure of both the Ford Falcon and the Holden Commodore from the V8Supercar scene which has been the rivalry for decades, however none more so than the Holden team which is being dropped completley to be replaced by the Chevy logo.

Nonetheless, the spirit of racing is very much alive in the new season with these magnificent and very high tech cars.

See The full video and more at Supercars.com