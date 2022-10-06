The all-new Ford Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar has broken cover at Mount Panorama.

The seventh-generation Mustang will be Ford’s weapon of choice from 2023.

The Mustang will race the Chevrolet Camaro when the Gen3 era commences next March.

The new Ford model was revealed last month as the company uncovered its new Mustang.

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will hit Australian roads in late 2023.

The reveal also featured computer-generated images of the Ford race cars.

The Supercar version was unveiled at the Mount Panorama pit lane on Thursday afternoon.

The car will be lapped by three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson in a demonstration at 3:30pm local time.

Read the full report at Supercars.com