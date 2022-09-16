Following the unveiling of the 7th generation S650 Mustang this week, and Executive Chairman Bill Ford’s commitment to motorsport, the new Gen3 Ford Mustang is scheduled to make its public debut in Bathurst this year.

The re-skinned Gen 3 Mustang Supercar was included in the six-strong Ford Performance reveal which included representations for NASCAR and Le Mans.

In a landmark event for Ford, the V8Supercars’ Bathurst will play host to the first iteration of the 7th generation Mustang race car in a live appearance.

Dick Johnson Racing will be the homologation team for the Ford Gen3 as is Triple Eight for General Motors. DJR has been working with Ford Performance already to develop the aerodynamic packages for the cars. In fact, DJR has led the way with the Gen3 Mustang, although Ford Performance has played a key role in aero and engine development.

The Global Director of Ford Motorsport, Mark Rushbrook, was excited to have Bathurst as the launchpad for the new Mustang racer.

“Great news for us last night, and a great future for Mustang racing,” Rushbrook said. “DJR is the homologation team, they’ve been very close with the aero development with the body part design. “The transformation of the car is well underway and on schedule for Bathurst.

The 2022 Supercars season enters their Enduro Mode at Mount Panorama in Bathurst next month with the classic 161 lap race to conquer the mountain.