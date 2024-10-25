Return of a legend – New 2025 Ford Mustang Shelby gt500 official revealed

The 2025 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 combines raw power with refined performance, boasting a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine delivering over 700 horsepower, track-ready handling, and aggressive styling that sets it apart as a true muscle car icon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We have to disclose though, in case you haven’t already worked it out, that GT500 as gorgeous as it is, is actually AI Generated.

Keywords: 2025 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Shelby GT500, Mustang GT500, supercharged V8, American muscle car, performance car, track-ready car, horsepower, high-performance vehicle, Shelby performance, Ford Mustang, sports car, Mustang power, GT500 engine, iconic muscle car.