TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Exhibit Immersive Content at Super Taikyu Series 2024 Final Fuji

Immersion is a communication technique that combines audio and visual experiences in all directions to create a three-dimensional immersive experience. In this exhibit, immersion is combined with a large tent that is 14 meters wide and 8.2 meters tall to create a design that allows visitors to experience the thrill and speed of motorsports in a realistic way.

The content also makes full use of audio and video collected from Super Taikyu races over the course of the year, allowing visitors to enjoy a synesthetic experience that focuses on the perspectives of various people involved in the races, such as drivers and mechanics, as well as cars and parts, such as the hydrogen engine and carbon-neutral fuel.

The tent and video content are being produced in collaboration with T&S Ltd.*2

This content was planned and developed through discussions on how to promote the appeal of motorsports and the Super Taikyu Series, based on the Super Taikyu Waigaya Club’s*3 desire to invigorate them. Production was made possible by the cooperation of the Super Taikyu MIRAI Organization, which manages the Super Taikyu Series, and Fuji International Speedway Co., Ltd., the race organizer, as well as the Super Taikyu Waigaya Club members SUBARU CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Racing Corporation, and Mazda Motor Corporation, all of whom shot and provided new videos overflowing with realism.

TGR hopes that this initiative will not only provide entertainment, but also help spread the appeal of motorsports and contribute to the development of the industry. Starting with the Round 7 Super Taikyu Final Fuji exhibition, TGR is considering exhibiting at various events and venues beyond the arena of motorsports to provide this new experience to as many people as possible.