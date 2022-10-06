Pic of the Day; Blake Blossom features in Edition 100 – The SuperCar Glamour Edition

06/10/2022 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 100 – The SuperCar Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Blake Blossom –
Blake Blossom ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 100


<< Previous                                                              

 ________________________________________________________________

See more of Blake in Edition 100

Visit Blake at her PlayboyPlus Profile ;


________________________________________________________________

Model
Blake Blossom
________________

StarSign
Aquarius
________________

Country of Origin
USA
________________

Career Highlight
Glamour and Adult modelling, appearances in PlayboyPlus
________________

Busiest year in carear
100 scenes in first 12 months
________________

Favourite Hobby
Sewing and dress making!
________________

Romance
Because I’m always laughing and goofing around. I like guys with a good sense of humor!
________________

Likes
Movies!
________________

DisLikes
Jealousy!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow my social media and expand in the adult industry

________________

Appears in
Edition 100 FeatureGirl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*