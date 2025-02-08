VIDEO: INSANE 1551 HP on Mainline Chassis Dyno | RIP Speakers

Steve Hamilton / The Hamilton Collection’s ( @TheHamiltonCollection ) Venom F5 Revolution Roadster takes center stage on our Mainline chassis dyno, producing a staggering 1551 horsepower at the rear axles during final validation testing. This dyno run marks the last step before delivery, confirming that the F5 delivers the extreme power, precision, and performance that define Hennessey’s hypercar legacy.

Learn all about ‘FURY’ the Venom F5’s 6.6L twin turbo V8 on the Hennessey Special Vehicles website. For information or to inquire about reserving an F5, contact our team at sales@hennesseyspecialvehicles.com.

