Tru Kait in Summer Sweetness

There’s no time like summertime; especially when it’s time to welcome a brand new June 2024 All Star, Tru Kait!

“I’m really looking forward to working with everyone. I am very excited to be part of Playboy and can’t wait for the captivating spread we’ll create together,” shared Kait before stepping onto set.

Now that she’s here, we’re thrilled to have the adult star, model, and content creator from Long Beach, California. On location with the photographer, Sebby Raw, get to know Kait better.

“I think what makes me, me, is my drive and desire to perfect, improve, and innovate,” says Kait of herself. “My job is my greatest passion. I adore it! Creating and feeling free is what I love most. Collaborating with diverse people and making content is incredibly fun and rewarding.”

For Kait, this work is truly empowering.

“I’m proud of being financially free and living a life I never thought possible,” she says. “I’m also proud of taking good care of my mental and physical health and achieving goals like buying my own home.”

