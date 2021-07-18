Cameron Waters has won the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint finale and in the process, denied Shane van Gisbergen a place at the top of the podium.

A mid-race BP Ultimate Safety Car following an accident for Macauley Jones aided the Tickford Racing driver’s run to victory, however Waters in total control of the car and the race for the entire event.

Van Gisbergen fought hard as expected, and did seize the lead from Waters on lap 5, however his efforts were not rewarded in the final 15-lap dash to the end.

For Waters, this was the second win in two days in Townsville, who had also claimed the Race #17 win on Saturday.