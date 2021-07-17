It was a year ago this month that our very loved Covergirl Viviana Soldano appeared in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition.

This was Viviana’s 8th appearance in our magazine out of a total of 9, and all of them a clean sweep of covers;

Viviana remains one of our most loved Covergirls and most gorgeous models who’s work just keeps getting better and better! This is evident in her last appearance in Edition 90 – The Home Alone Edition in December of ’20. In that edition she spoke about her self portraits which she developed to continue to explore her photographic expression, and in particular her sexual expression whilst coping with the lockdowns of Covid.

Make sure you also visit Viviana across all her socials ;

Viviana Soldano | Vivianasoldano.com

Viviana Soldano FaBrizio (@viviana_soldano_fabrizio) • Instagram photos and videos

and her charity here;