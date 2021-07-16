The envy of the neighborhood!

Powered by the original matching-numbers 428ci V8 engine, this pristine 1968 Shelby GT500KR sold for $205,700 at Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction.

Description:

Lot #758 – This gorgeous KR, wearing Shelby No. 04110, paired the original matching-numbers 428ci Cobra Jet V8 engine with C-6 Select-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission with its shift lever coming out of the floor through a new-for-1968 Shelby-unique center console and factory air conditioning. The black deluxe bucket-seat interior is surrounded by tinted glass, Carroll Shelby’s autograph adorns the glove box door, and a Philco pushbutton AM radio and tilt steering column are among the other interior amenities. Outside, the Highland Green paint is accented with white GT500 KR rocker panel stripes, features tinted glass and Lucas driving lights and fog lamps are mounted in the grille. This car’s double A-arm front suspension has been rebuilt and restored, and the chassis is equipped with power steering and power brakes. The KR rolls on Goodyear/E-70 bias-ply blackwall tires wrapped around 10-spoke aluminum wheels. The history of this Shelby GT500KR is well-documented in the Shelby Registry (SAAC). Featured in Mustang Monthly Magazine, this car is highly detailed, ready to be shown and driven and includes the Build Sheet, Marti Report, owner’s manual, and Shelby Historical Paperwork. **TITLE IN TRANSIT**

Details: