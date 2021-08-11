|
– Appearing in Edition 94 – The Global Glamour Edition
CoverGirl – Sami-Milan Fox –
Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94
Model
Sami-Milan Cox
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
Iran
Career Highlight
Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand
If you were a Car
I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast.
Favourite Travel Location
New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature.
Romance
I like positive guys, who can be supportive and can look after themselves also.
Likes Love, Health & Wealth
Dislikes Cold weather
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.
Appears in
Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl, Edition 94 CoverGirl
