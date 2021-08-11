No. 1 of 3 Delivered Directly to Carroll Shelby

The DeTomaso Pantera has long been America’s true exotic sports car. Built by a company founded by Alejandro DeTomaso to build some of the world’s most competitive, comfortable and exclusive performance cars, the Pantera is arguably the company’s pinnacle creation. Powered by 351 CI Ford V-8s, the Pantera was styled by Tom Tjaarda, who was working for Ghia at the time.

Strikingly styled and featuring a luxurious interior, the Pantera easily rivaled the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, especially if only based on price, but by performance as well. While Ford bought the rights to the Pantera in 1972, it discontinued importation in 1975, but DeTomaso continued to build Panteras for about 20 years more. In 1980, DeTomaso introduced the Pantera GT5, with the GT5-S emerging in 1984. These Panteras of the ’80s featured a host of styling, performance and luxury amenities putting them well into the realm of the finest sports cars in the world.

This 1986 DeTomaso Shelby GT5-S is one of three delivered new to Carroll Shelby and one of 40 sent to the U.S. between 1986 and 1991; only 187 were built during that time. Having undergone a restoration that was completed in 2021, only 500 miles have been added to the GT5-S, but even before its comprehensive refurbishment, it had an astonishing reputation. It was invited to the Exclusive Pantera “I Can Drive 55 at Romeo” held at the Michigan Proving Grounds and Shelby Engine Plant where it tracked alongside the Ford GT Prototype; it placed second at the Antwerp Concours d’Elegance in 2018, and since new, it’s only seen a total of 13,760 miles.

Stripped to bare metal for the restoration, it was repainted with 15 coats of original DeTomaso Red, its factory Maserati-inspired interior restored in Light Almond with the correct burled-wood appointments, Veglia gauges and an Alpine stereo system. Complete with the original door tag noting the car was imported by Shelby Automobile Inc., the car has a well-documented ownership history that also includes Carroll Shelby wet signature purchase documents, notes from Lew Spencer and a Certificate of Origin.

Powered by a D2AE 351 Cleveland V-8 engine bored .030 over, the build reads extensively with items like SCAT forged steel crankshafts, Ross forged pistons, Clevite Mahle bearings, Holley, Comp Cams and more. Nicely, it’s fitted with the very rare factory flat wing and Shelby valve covers. Complete with air conditioning and power windows, the car rolls on restored original gold powder-coated Campagnolo 15-inch wheels with new Pirelli P7 Centaurio tires.

HIGHLIGHTS

No. 1 of 3 GT5-S models delivered directly to Carroll Shelby from the factory

Original Carroll Shelby wet signature purchase documents as well as notes from Lew Spencer and certificate of origin included

Original door tag noting the car was imported by Shelby Automobile, Inc.

Documented ownership history

Invited to the Exclusive Pantera ‘I can Drive 55 at Romeo’ held at the Michigan Proving Grounds and Shelby engine plant where it tracked alongside the Ford GT Prototype

2nd Place at the Antwerp Concours d’Elegance in 2018, prior to its restoration

13,760 miles since new

Only 40 of the 187 GT5-S models produced in 1986-1991 were sent to the U.S.

Recent comprehensive restoration completed in 2021 with only 500 miles since completion

Stripped to bare metal, 15 coats of original DeTomaso Red applied

D2AE 351 CI Cleveland V-8 engine bored ,030 over

Deck squared, billet steel main caps, ARP screw-in studs

SCAT forged steel crankshaft, 3.5 stroke standard main journal, 2.1 rod journal balanced

SCAT Pro Series forged I-beam connecting rods

Ross forged pistons, 10.5:10 compression, floating pins

Melling high volume oil pump

Clevilte Mahle bearings

Comp Camps hydraulic roller camshaft and lifters

Holley Terminator EFI system with 425 HP tuning by Kogan Racing, Holley Certified

Trickflow Track Heat single plane aluminum intake with Trickflow gaskets

Trickflow Power Port 60cc aluminum heads

Trickflow rocker arms

Flowcooler water pump

Very rare original Shelby valve covers

Ansa exhaust

Milodon baffled oil pan with windage tray

MSD ignition including plug wires and Blaster coil

FluiDyne cooling system

Lemans GT40 ZF 5-speed manual transaxle with taller 5th gear

New McLeod racing clutch

Power disc brakes

Upgraded cooling system

New wiring throughout

Rare flat factory rear wing

Air conditioning

Factory Maserati-inspired leather interior

Power windows

Veglia instruments

Restored original Gold powder-coated Campagnolo 15 inch wheels

New Pirelli P7 Centaurio tires

ESTIMATE

$350,000 – $400,000

Engine

– 351/425 HP

Trans

– 5-Speed

Color

– DeTomaso Red

Interior

– Pelle Beige

VIN/Serial

– THPNDA09425