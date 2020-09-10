Pic of the Day; Playmate Priscilla Huggins Features in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

CoverGirl
– Priscilla Huggins –
Priscilla Huggins! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89


See more of Priscilla in Edition 89

Visit Priscilla on Instagram HERE

and on her Playboy Plus Profile HERE!

________________________________________________________________

Model
Priscilla Huggins
________________

StarSign
Scorpio
________________

Country of Origin
Puerto Rico
________________

Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate July ’20. ________________

Favourite Body Part
I love my big hips! but I didn’t always. Now I feel most empowered and beautiful when I’m in front of the camera.
________________

Favourite Shoot Location  
Mexico! Being on a location as beautiful as Tulum, Mexico inspired me to do my best and ensure each image was perfect!
________________

Romance
I love a well dressed gentleman, an athlete in a suit 🙂
________________

Likes
The Beach!
________________

DisLikes
Cold Weather!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To create a Non-Profit Charity in Puerto Rico to help my people.

________________

Appears in
Edition 89, FeatureGirl
_________________

